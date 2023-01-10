LEXINGTON — In what has been a year of a disappointment thus far, Kentucky may have hit rock bottom Tuesday as it lost 71-68 to last-place South Carolina in a game it trailed all night to fall to 10-6 overall, 1-3 in conference play and suffer its first home loss of the season.

“We lost the game in the first half,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. The second half, we hold them to 29, we do some good things offensively. We look better. But in the end, a loose ball we don’t get. We do a great job guarding and a guy who runs in and gets a tip. We didn’t block them out. Those are winning plays. Those are the difference between winning and losing.”

The loss marked Kentucky’s first to South Carolina at Rupp Arena since 2009 when Billy Gillispie was in his final year of a two-season stint as UK head coach and snapped a 28-game home winning streak for Kentucky.

To make matters worse Cason Wallace left the game after playing just eight minutes with what UK confirmed was a lower back injury.

“Said he had back spasms,” Calipari said of Wallace’s status postgame.

South Carolina would open the game on a 5-0 run thanks to a deep three from Meechie Johnson and a wide open layup by Hayden Brown. The Gamecocks would extend its run to 13-2, forcing UK to call timeout just four and a half minutes into the game.

The Gamecocks would extend its lead to as many as 15 after the timeout following three’s from GG Jackson and Brown but a Sahvir Wheeler basket cut the lead to 13 at 21-8 entering the second media timeout of the half.

Kentucky would begin to find some momentum after the timeout as it went on an 8-2 run behind four points from both Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe to cut the Gamecock lead to 23-16 entering the third media timeout.

South Carolina would push its lead back to nine entering the final media timeout of the half and would take a 10 point, 42-32 lead into halftime as Johnson hit a pair of threes to finish off a 16-point half and Josh Gray dunked home a lob with three seconds left in the half to finish off an impressive start for the visitors.

The Gamecocks’ 42 points in the first half matched its total of points scored in its 85-42 loss at home to Tennessee last Saturday.

UK opened the second half on a 9-6 run capped off by a CJ Fredrick three for Kentucky’s first three pointer of the night leading South Carolina to call timeout with its lead cut down to seven.

The Gamecocks would heat back up after the timeout as Johnson and Chico Carter Jr. drilled threes to briefly grow the South Carolina lead back to 12 at 57-45 before taking a 59-48 lead into the second media timeout of the half.

Kentucky would respond with an 11-4 run to pull back within six with just over eight minutes to go forcing South Carolina to call another timeout.

Like he did all night, Johnson helped South Carolina back on track with a three to put the Gamecocks back up eight and then Jackson drained a three from the corner to put the visitors back up 11 and force Kentucky to call timeout with just under four minutes to play.

Kentucky would rally back to pull within one at 69-68 in the game’s final minute after Fredrick drilled his second three of the night with 51 seconds left to play but a pair of free throw’s from Jacobi Wright pushed the Gamecock lead back to three and a turnover by Wheeler gave the ball back to South Carolina.

UK would get the ball back down three with 20.2 seconds left after a turnover by Johnson but Fredrick would miss a game-tying three ending the game.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Tshiebwe who logged a double-double with (19) points and (11) rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Fredrick (14), Reeves (13) and Wheeler (10).

South Carolina was led by Johnson who scored a game-high 26 points. He was joined in double figures by Jackson (16) and Brown (11).

The Gamecocks shot 48.2% from the field on the night, 55.0% from three and put the game away by knocking down 6-of-7 of its free throw attempts.

“I thought that we would be a hell of a defensive team,” Calipari said. “We’ve got to we’ve got to shore that up because that is the basis of what we do.”

Kentucky will be back in action Saturday on the road in Knoxville where it will take on No. 5 Tennessee. Tip-off at Thompson-Bowling Arena is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST.

“Now we got the next one. It’s a hard game up at Tennessee. They’re really good. Let’s go. Let’s see where we ere. We just keep marching,” Calipari said.