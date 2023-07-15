This past Wednesday the Blue Wave Swim Team competed in the 2023 Audubon Conference Summer Championship, finishing third overall.
There were several first place finishes including Kate Beshear in the six and under freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke. Camden Crowley placed first in the Boy’s 12 and under 50 yard backstroke. Addison Howard placed first in the girls 14 and under 50 yard events, and Adison Melton placed first in the girls 15 and over 50 freestyle, individual medley, and butterfly. Emma Frazier finished first in the girls 15 and over 50 yard backstroke and breaststroke. Alex Ray won the boys’ 15 and over 50 yard backstroke.
“Our summer season will be ending in a little over a week, but we have had a fun summer training and competing,” Chandy Melton, Manager for Blue Wave Swim, said. “We had a good mix of brand new swimmers, returning swimmers, and high school swimmers from both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central. It is great to watch them all train and compete together as one team. Our 12 and under practice group, in particular, shows a lot of promise as they prepare to compete at the next level in the next couple of years.”
