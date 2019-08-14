Local Sports

Thursday

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs. Lyon County - 7:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County - 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell - 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County - 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 14

GOLF

U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 64, Pinehurst, N.C. - FS1 3 p.m.

European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic - GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Portland, Ore. - ESPN 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Cleveland OR Texas at Toronto (11:30 a.m.) - MLB 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (2:30 p.m.) - MLB 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia - ESPN 6 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Istanbul, Turkey - TNT 2 p.m.

Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United - ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio - TENNIS 10 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at Washington - CBSSN 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix - ESPN2 9 p.m.

