Local Sports
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Lyon County - 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County - 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell - 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County - 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 14
GOLF
U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 64, Pinehurst, N.C. - FS1 3 p.m.
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic - GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Portland, Ore. - ESPN 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Cleveland OR Texas at Toronto (11:30 a.m.) - MLB 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (2:30 p.m.) - MLB 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia - ESPN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Istanbul, Turkey - TNT 2 p.m.
Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United - ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio - TENNIS 10 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Washington - CBSSN 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix - ESPN2 9 p.m.
