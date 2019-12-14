In my last column I addressed the opinions of some local college basketball season ticket holders on why we are seeing a decline in attendance at college basketball games.
I was honored that several of you expressed your opinions and one of the major comments that I keep hearing from fans is scheduling. This week I thought I would play the role of a college professor and give you an introductory class on some of the issues of college basketball scheduling.
I preface my remarks by saying I am not sure there is a right or wrong answer on scheduling but I will give you what I perceive to be an overview of the major issues and you can then decide how you would schedule if you were a men's college basketball coach or an athletic director.
I took a look at the basketball schedules of University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, and Murray State University and several similarities and differences exist.
EXHIBITION GAMES
If you look at the four schools that are part of our local fan base, you will see each of them approach exhibition games a little differently. The NCAA will allow you to play two non-Division I teams and charge admission, sell season tickets and have these games on television.
The only way the NCAA lets you play another Division I team in an exhibition is to close them off to the press, not allow any public attendance and not charge any admission what-so-ever.
The University of Kentucky took the traditional approach of playing two non-Division I schools. They paid Georgetown College and Kentucky State University a very good price for those schools to come to Rupp Arena and to be defeated by the Wildcats.
Western Kentucky University took a slightly different twist than the Kentucky Wildcats on the exhibition. They played Kentucky State, a Division II school but also played nearby Kentucky Wesleyan, another Division II school.
Murray State took an even different route. They elected to play one game against Indiana State, another Division I program, which was closed to the public and could not be covered by the media. Murray State University charged admission and had its public and second exhibition game with an NAIA School, Martin Methodist.
The University of Louisville took an even different spin as they played Division II powerhouse Bellarmine in a game that was part of the season ticket package and open to the press. Their other exhibition, which was closed to the press and public, was a game against Ohio State.
At the end of the day you as readers and fans have to decide which is the best model. As far as attendance, exhibition games generally don't draw a great deal of attendance and for powerhouses playing lower level schools is often not much of a challenge.
So, if you are an athletic director or a coach, what would be your proposed two exhibition games?
CUPCAKE GAMES
If you hear the term cupcakes used in college basketball, they are not referring to the small cakes with great icing which is served in your local café or deli and designed to be eaten by one person.
A basketball cupcake is oftentimes referred to as a game in which a more powerful basketball school schedules a lower level basketball team.
Typically under this arrangement the lower rated basketball team typically receives a very good paycheck in exchange for playing the host school. In return the host school does not have to make a trip to that school and oftentimes the host school is scheduling a game with an extremely good likelihood of a win.
These cupcake games are often early season games which are one of the contributing factors to the declining of attendance in college basketball.
Season ticket holders are required to buy these games at all four universities and it is not uncommon to see season ticket holders not show up to those games.
So why do we have these cupcakes on the schedule? For the visiting schools such as the Evansville Purple Aces it is a chance for a $90,000 paycheck and the chance for the potential of a major upset.
The benefit for the host school is they can pay a relatively small fee ($80,000 to $100,000) at UK or Louisville and they can charge season ticket holders for these tickets.
Another factor is all four schools' coaches like to have these games because for the most part it is padding their wins. Coaches will be on the "hot seat" to be terminated if they lose a lot of nonconference games.
The bottom line is I would not expect these early season easy games to go away for schools such as Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky and Murray State. The only suggestion I would have to the athletic directors is try to schedule them during the weekends when there is a chance for a bigger crowd.
CONFERENCE GAMES
With the rise of more television networks such as the SEC Network and the ACC Network you are seeing a change already in Conference scheduling.
When I was a youngster, the SEC was a 14 game schedule. It is now an 18 game schedule.
The ACC with the new ACC Network wants more games of Conference matchups and is now a 20 game schedule like the Big Ten. The effect of this 20 game schedule is there are fewer cupcake games and better early season matchups which increases attendance.
Western Kentucky University, who is in the USA Conference, have developed a "flexible schedule" which means the final few games of the regular season are changed depending on who has the strongest record. This is intended to create some better matchups for fans and help the Conference's chance of getting more teams in the NCAA Tournament.
The bottom line is we are all fans and money games and some early season easy games will still be part of the schedule. However, let's all hope that the athletic directors can work on some creative ways to increase attendance at college basketball games.
