Thursday night the Hopkins County Central Storm hosted University Heights Academy, falling 69-51 to the Blazers.
The Storm controlled the tip but failed to score in their opening drive and the Blazers grabbed a three point lead to start the game. The Blazers held the Storm to only four points in the first quarter to go into the second with a 14-4 lead.
In the second quarter Central found their offense putting up 14 points with Trevahn Jones, Drake Skeen, and Davonyae Butcher each knocking down three shots from behind the arc but by halftime the Blazers had taken a 29-18 lead.
Trevor Weldon led the way for the Storm in the third quarter, putting up seven of Central’s 17 points in the period, but the Blazers still maintained control, scoring 24 of their own to head into the final eight minutes up 53-37.
Central made several attempts to cut into the Blazers lead in the second half of the game but UHA sealed the win over the Storm 69-51.
Trevor Weldon led the Storm with 12 points, Trevahn Jones and Drake Skeen had 11 points each in the game with both players nailing three triples apiece in the game. Davonyae Butcher had eight, Amari Hall finished with seven, and Colh Hoard finished with two points in the game.
Central drops to 11-12 on the season.
They will host Caldwell Monday night in a doubleheader with the girls game starting at 6 p.m.
