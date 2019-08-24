The Madisonville North Hopkins Volleyball team got back to winning ways Thursday night handling Crittenden County 25-13, 25-15, 26-24.
Senior Madison McCabe led the way putting in a school record 26 kills in a match and helped setter Caleigh Taylor finished with a third highest assist total in a game with every strike.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.