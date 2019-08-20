Hopkins County Central hosted a three-team scrimmage on Friday against Ohio County and Caldwell County, but the action on the field took a back seat to tragedy for Caldwell over the weekend with the passing of Tigers' head coach David Barnes.
Barnes was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017 and fell ill during the scrimmage on Friday night. He passed away Saturday morning at the age of 59.
"Barnes was a great coach and a great man," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "He was always insightful in the coaches' meetings about the game and about the future of the game with the concerns for player safety."
The scrimmage itself was a final tune-up for Central as they prepare to start the season on the road at Webster County on Friday.
"We got a lot of kids out on the field in the scrimmage," Wood said. "We struggled a little bit, but that's fine to struggle in a scrimmage. We got a lot on film to go off of going into next week. We want to improve every week all year and it starts by getting this scrimmage out of the way going into the first game."
Even though Central was shaking the rust off by facing opposing teams for the first time this season, the veteran players were able to quickly fix the mistakes. A good example is senior receiver Blasin Moore, who took a pass from quarterback Adrian Stringer off the pads, but bounced back on the very next play with a completed pass and gained some yards up the field.
"I was kind of mad at myself on that first play," Moore said. "I don't usually drop balls like that. I just thought that I needed to help the team do better."
Stringer also faced some struggles of his own, taking high snaps from his center and trying to avoid the blitz from the defensive units of Ohio and Caldwell counties.
"With my O-line, a lot of them are new," Stringer said. "They just have to learn the defense and just learn how to work with each other. The receivers need to learn to use their hands instead of their pads. We had a lot of passes go off of pads tonight. I need to look down field more, and get my vision better."
Stringer was also getting it done on the other side of the ball with the Central defense, giving a few big hits to ball carriers.
"We were mad that we couldn't do anything on offense so we took it out on the other team when we were on defense," Stringer said.
After the road opener at Webster, the Storm will play Union County for their home opener on Friday, Aug. 30.
