Friday night’s District 7 Championship game between Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins was yet another opportunity to renew an old rivalry. For Central, they were appearing in the championship game for the first time since 2018. North was back in familiar territory in the championship game, its second under Jon Newton.

North entered the night with a record of 21-8, led by Kale Gaither with 23.9 points per game. Head Coach Michael Fraliex led the Storm into the Championship game for the first time in his tenure with a record of 14-11. Central’s Marcus Eaves looked to continue his scoring, leading the Storm with 26.6 points per game. In Central’s win versus Caldwell County, Eaves set the HCCHS single season scoring record. Both teams sought to take home the hardware, and continue their momentum after their first-round win.

Hopkins County Central took the opening tip and the teams traded baskets to start the game. Namari Hall drew first blood on an offensive put back. Kale Gaither answered for the Maroons to start his 12 first quarter points. The teams went on to tie four more times in the quarter. Lejaun McAdoo scored on a layup with 4:26 to go in the quarter to bring the score to 9-9. Wesley Morris then scored a layup of his own, but Ashton Gaines was fouled and scored on the next possession. After converting the free throw, the score stood at 12-11 with 3:43 to go in the first. Gaither went on a three point barrage to end the quarter, hitting a triple right before the buzzer to bring the score to 22-15 at the first horn.

The second quarter was dominated by the Maroons. Central was unable to handle the Madisonville pressure and were forced to take several ill-advised shots. Gaither continued to have the hot hand in the 2nd quarter. He led all scorers in the half with 20, Asthon Gaines chipped in 11 for the Maroons. Central was able to have a balanced scoring attack in the first half, with Eaves, Morris, and Drake Skeen all scoring 6 points each. Madisonville added to their first quarter lead to start the 2nd. Skeen hit a 3 with 5:35 to go in the 2nd quarter to bring the score to 29-18 in favor of the Maroons. Then the Storm went quiet from the floor, only scoring 2 more points in the quarter. Gaines had a big quarter for the Maroons, hitting back-to-back layups with less than a minute to go to bring the score to 38-20. Jon Newton called a timeout with 10 seconds to set up his offense, a missed shot, and then a put back by Gaither put the score 40-20 at the half.

McAdoo started the scoring for North in the 3rd quarter with a layup. Eaves then converted on two free throws. Eaves and Gaither traded baskets until a timeout was called with 4:28 to go in the quarter with Madisonville leading 51-24. Trevor Weldon tried to will the Storm closer, scoring the Storm’s last 7 points of the quarter. At the horn, North led the Storm 63-35.

Weldon continued to have the hot hand in the 4th quarter for the Storm. He finished with 19 points, all in the second half to lead Central for the game. The Storm made a run at the Maroons, pulling the score to 67-48 which forced a Maroon timeout with 4:26 to go. McAdoo’s put back with 2:35 to go in the quarter brought the score to 69-53 in favor of the Maroons. The Storm were forced to foul to try get back in the game, but in the end, the Maroons were too much for the Storm, winning with a final score of 79-55.

Gaither led all scorers with 34 in the contest. Gaines chipped in 18 as well for the Maroons. Eaves scored 16 for the Storm in the effort. Both teams will look to move on in the 2nd Region tournament next week.

HCC 15 20 35 55

MNH 22 40 63 79

Storm-Eaves 16, Weldon 19, Morris 10, Skeen 6, Hall 4

Maroons-Gaither 34, Gaines 18, Butler 3, Frazier 4, Martin 3, McAdoo 9, Tow 6, Peyton 2

All District Representatives from Hopkins County

Danye Frazier-MNH

Zach Tow-MNH

Kale Gaither-MNH

Ashton Gaines-MNH

Marcus Eaves-HCC

Wesley Morris-HCC

Drake Skeen-HCC

Rhett Neiters-DS

Dilyn Skinner-DS