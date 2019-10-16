The University of Kentucky captured a much-needed win over Arkansas last Saturday, but the celebration didn't last very long.
It was an emotional victory, fueled early by the pre-game tribute to former Cats star Jared Lorenzen and later by the spectacular performance of Lynn Bowden. The junior wide-receiver-turned-quarterback carried UK -- both literally and figuratively -- to a 24-20 win.
The victory ended a three-game skid for the Cats. It gave them their first Southeastern Conference win of the year and got them back to a .500 overall record in the process. And, perhaps most importantly, it was a confidence boost that UK needs as it looks for its fourth consecutive bowl game appearance.
For all of the positives that Saturday's win provided, though, UK coach Mark Stoops and his players can't ignore the negatives.
The Cats had to climb out of a 13-0 hole early against Arkansas. Most of the Razorbacks' damage came on a 74-yard scoring scamper on the second play of the game, and eventually, UK trailed by double digits in the first half for the third consecutive outing.
Even though Georgia lost to South Carolina in overtime last week, which dropped the Bulldogs from third to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, odds are that Kentucky won't come back from a similar deficit this time around.
"Knowing Georgia -- the way they're coached, the coaches that they have and the leadership they have on that team, the winning attitude -- it will be a very difficult time going in there this week," Stoops said. "We have to make sure we elevate our game because I'm quite sure that Georgia is going to bounce back in a strong way and be ready to play."
In a more succinct way: The Bulldogs are mad and want to take it out on Kentucky.
For the Cats to avoid Georgia's wrath, they'll need to find a way to overcome slow starts -- both in the overall game and in their offensive drives.
It's no secret that UK has struggled on third downs this year.
The Cats converted 7-of-14 attempts against Arkansas but have moved the chains on just 30-of-81 (37%) third downs for the year. In back-to-back games against Mississippi State and South Carolina, the Cats converted only 3-of-27 tries.
The most alarming aspect for Stoops is that too many of the Cats' conversion failures have come in short-yardage situations -- including Bowden's fumble on 4th-and-1 on UK's second possession against Arkansas.
"Short yardage is definitely an issue," Stoops admitted. "No excuse. We got to get it better. One in particular, we had a missed assignment, one we had a bad call or could have done something different the way they were lined up."
So how does UK suddenly fix what's been a glaring issue all season?
"There's a lot of things we could do better, but we need to look at it," Stoops said. "Felt like after a couple of them, we had a plan that we felt like could work. We got to block better. We missed something again. Did a lot of good things in there, but sometimes those things are showing up in critical moments, and that can't happen."
Against the Bulldogs, the entire game will be a "critical moment."
Every possession, every play and every individual effort will matter, especially in a hostile road environment.
It's not quite the must-win game that presented itself against Arkansas -- many chalked this one up to a loss before the season ever began -- but UK has an opportunity to shock some people. After all, that's why they play the games. A win would provide the biggest boost of the season for the Cats.
It'll take a near-perfect performance to do that, though, and Stoops is well aware.
"They're going to come back stronger than ever this week," Stoops said of Georgia. "We have to make sure we match that, we continue to improve, play our very best. We need to play our best football game of the year."
That means no slow starts and no missed opportunities.
