The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team appears to have found the winning formula, hammering Marshall County 43-6 Friday night to pick up their second straight road win to start the season.
Jeriah Hightower rushed for 304 yards with three touchdowns on a night the Maroons' offense exploded for 497 yards, while the defense forced three turnovers and allowed just one score.
Yet, head coach Jay Burgett sees room for more improvement.
"I don't want to take anything away from today, these guys just won 43-6 but the goals of these team are much higher than to beat Marshall County," said Burgett. "But we have to continue to improve from tonight. The penalties, bad starts; we just don't need that kind of stuff."
North picked up the win comfortably despite having stretches where flags stopped their momentum on its tracks, as the Maroons finished the game with 15 penalties for 130 yards that negated two different touchdown runs.
Marshall got the game started with a blistering drive taking the ball all the to the nine yard line before the North defense woke up.
See North/Page B2
"We have to learn how to start a football game," said Burgett. "We've got to come out of the gate strong defensively and offensively. Against great team you wont have a chance to catch back up."
Needing a stop on third down to stop the scoring chance, the Maroons stooped Marshall behind the line on third down for a loss and blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt to stun the home crowd.
"Gunner Dameron's block really helped us," said Burgett. "To come in and block a field goal when they had just driven your defense down the field."
North then kept the pressure going from the turnover building a cross field touchdown drive capped off by an eight- yard touchdown Hightower run to go up 7-0. The defense backed up the touchdown going three straight drives causing quick three and outs, including causing a botch snap by the Marshalls the went through the back of the end zone for a safety.
With the 9-0 lead and getting the ball right back, North took just 40 seconds to score with Hayden Reynolds hitting Deljuan Johnson for 35 yards in their second play with the play. From there north Kicker Simen Lind took over hitting two field goals to give the Maroons a 22-0 lead capitalizing off a huge Nick Grant interception in the end zone.
Marshall County found some life near the end of the second quarter connecting on a 52-yard bomb, but the Maroons stopped the extra-point attempt and Hightower found his second touchdown on the game with the dying seconds of the half with a 15-yard run to go up 29-6 at the break.
"We have a good quarterback, we have good receivers, and if teams want to stack the box we are going to pass all over them and if they try to cover us, we are going to run all over them," said Hightower. "Teams can pick their poison to lose by."
North finished off the game quickly in the second half forcing the running clock midway through the third after Reynolds finished off two more touchdown drives with rushing touchdowns to go up 43-6.
The win puts North at 2-0 on the season, which is the best start to a season since 2008.
"In the end, this is a great group of kids that is taking it week by week and keep on striving to be better," said Burgett.
Hightower backed what his coach said.
"The year is starting out great, but we are sticking to everything week by week; switching our focus on a very good Daviess County team and try to get another win," said Hightower.
Next up for a North is the home opener against Daviess County Friday at 7 p.m.
