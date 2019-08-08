On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 8
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round, Scotland - GOLF 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J. - GOLF 1 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss. - FS1 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships: Day 1, men's events, Kansas City, Mo. - NBCSN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif. - FS2 12 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind. - ESPN 10 a.m.
New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn. - ESPN 12 p.m.
Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. - ESPN 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind. - ESPN 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn.- ESPN 6 p.m.
West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. - ESPN 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL 6: preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J.- ESPN2 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston - MLB 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Jets at NY Giants - NFL 6 p.m.
LA Chargers at Arizona - NFL 9 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 17: From Peru - ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 17: From Peru - ESPNU 2 p.m.
Day 17: From Peru - ESPNU 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup: Men's Round of 16, Ontario - ESPN2 11 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Washington - CBSSN 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles - ESPN2 9 p.m.
