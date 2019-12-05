North senior has overcome health issues to excel for Maroons
Madisonville North Hopkins senior Marquise Parker was a fighter way before his days on the gridiron and the hardwood for the Maroons.
In fact, his fighting spirit has been there since the day he was born.
At birth, Parker's parents didn't hear him crying and he wasn't breathing.
"He was born through a C-section and he came out blue," Marquise's father Marcus Parker said. "Usually when a baby is born through a C-section, they take him, clean him up and bring him back. Well a lot of minutes passed by, and his mother and I were wondering what was going on. We were waiting for a while, and they came back and told us that he stopped breathing. Fortunately, they were able to get him breathing again."
Parker grew up with asthma and heart conditions, which made it difficult for him to run and play sports. The two sports he fell in love with -- football and basketball -- are contact sports that require a lot of stamina.
"When I was a kid, I had a heart condition, so it was kind of tough running around and being active all the time," he said. "My dad and I always did the little things. We worked out, ran around, played together. Nothing really came easy for me, I had to work hard for everything."
As any parent can imagine, sports brought concerns for the Parkers.
"It was pretty scary watching him play sports growing up, and even to this day, it's still scary for me," Marquise's mother, Amy Sherman, said. "Even Tuesday night playing basketball against Bowling Green, he was saying that he was having trouble catching his breath. We're always asking him if he has inhaler, and sometimes he forgets it. He really struggled with asthma when he was little, but it's gotten better as time's gone on."
Not only did Parker fight his breathing and heart problems while playing sports, he's also played through injury.
"I always tell him that he's the only person I know that can break his elbow in a basketball game and keep on playing," Sherman said. "We didn't know that he broke his elbow until a month later. He was in middle school at the time. He's broken his elbow, broke his foot, and he just doesn't stop."
Parker continued to play football and basketball and is now entering his senior
See Parker/Page B3
parker with pic
basketball season for North after coming off a long and successful football season.
As a receiver for the Maroons, Parker had the second-most receiving yards on the team with 757 yards for the 2019 season and averaged around 54 yards per game. He also caught 11 touchdowns for a team that had its best season since 1971 -- making it to the semi-state round of the postseason. After he graduates in May, Parker will continue his football career at Eastern Kentucky University.
"Playing college football has been a dream of mine my entire life," Parker said. "I've grown up watching college football. Sometimes I think it's better than watching the NFL. When EKU gave me the offer to play for them, it was such an honor. I told the coaches there that I'll do whatever they need me to do when I'm there."
"We're very proud of Marquise," Sherman said. "We always knew that he was going to be special."
