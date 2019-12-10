Lady Maroons explode in 2nd half to beat Fairfield, 51-30

The Lady Maroons used a quick start to the second half to pick up a 51-30 home victory over Fairfield, Illinois, on Saturday.
North found themselves down by four after a tight first half before opening the third quarter on a 14-0 run on their way to a comfortable 21-point win.
"We told the team at halftime, there was a lack of focus. We didn't have much intensity, we didn't have much energy, much focus at all," said North head coach Jeff Duvall. "We told them it was up to them in the second half to pick it up."
And they did just that. North held Fairfield to just seven points in the entire second half to competently change the tone of the game. Once the Lady Maroons found their defense, the offense came alive the rest of the way.
"They responded well. That is what we do, we create offense off our defense," said Duvall. "We applied our pressure, and we had some kids step
See Lady/Page B2
lady
up. Kara Franklin had a great second half. She was really a big spark."
Camryn LaGrange was the driving force, providing 21 points in the win, including 10 in the big third-quarter run. Courtney Peyton and Kara Franklin backed up her up with each scoring 10 points in the game to improve the Lady Maroons to 2-0.
"We are mature enough, old enough to know that was a bad first half, and we are mature enough, old enough to go and play Lady Maroon basketball that we know how to play. That's what we told them at halftime, and they proved me right," said Duvall. "I'm glad we responded today like we did."
Next up for the Lady Maroons is a matchup with Christian County at 6 p.m. today before hosting Webster County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"We have two big games this week," said Duvall. " We ae going right back to the gym to keep working."
