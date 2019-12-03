Local Sports
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Bowling Green- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 7 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. University Heights0 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Christian Fellowship- 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
St. Peter's at St. John's- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Cincinnati- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Iowa at Syracuse- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Northwestern at Boston College- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Butler at Mississippi- SEC 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Michigan at Louisville- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Creighton- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at Memphis- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Florida State at Indiana- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Rutgers at Pittsburgh- ESPNU 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Louisiana State- SEC 8 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Duke at Michigan State- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Arizona State at San Francisco- CBSSN 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at New Orleans- TNT 6:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Clippers- TNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at Nashville- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley- NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
