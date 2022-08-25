It’s Friday in Hopkins County which means it’s Game Day for both Madisonville North and Hopkins County Central football teams.
Central is coming off a win against Webster County, the Storm coaching staff hopes the momentum will carry them to victory tonight. Central’s defense will have its hands full with Union County’s run first offense. Central’s Head Coach Manning has worked his team all week and has the team ready.
North Hopkins is coming off a tough loss last week to Union County and looks to rebound this week as they host Caldwell County.
The Maroons took this week to watch film and build on their mistakes.
“We look forward to another opportunity to get better against a well coached Caldwell County team” said head coach Chris Price.
