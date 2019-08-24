Dewalt No. 20 in town

The Joe Gibbs Racing 20 car sposored by Dewalt Tools and raced by Erik Jones on Sundays was shown off at the Royal Brass and Hose Dewalt Days Friday morning. Dewalt took over the local shop and provided live music, free lunch, raffle givaways alongside special deals on all their product.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.