Go Junior Golf Series at Panther Creek Golf Course in Owensboro: Madisonville had winners in four divisions on Monday. Cade Williams won the boys 8-under three hole division in a playoff against Cole Crick who is also from Madisonville. Both Williams and Crick shot 20. Karoline Riddle was the only golfer in the girls 8-under three hole division shooting 24. Madisonville won the top three spots in the boys 9-10 six hole division with Will Burden taking the win shooting 37. Jett Miller and Jax Miller tied for second both carding 40. Dreaw Lewis won the boys 13-15 nine hole division carding 45.
Baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs 9, Madisonville Miners 8: The Madisonville Miners dropped to 10-18 Tuesday opening a road twin bill versus the Owensboro RiverDawgs with a 9-8 defeat.
The Miners' comeback attempt came a run short. They fell into a 9-1 after five innings of action and tried everything to get back the game, scoring seven runs in the final two innings, but they got their final out leaving the tying run stranded on base.
Griffin Lape took the loss for Madisonville on the mound lasting four innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four. On offense, the Miners got two homers on the day with Jacob Council going yard in the seventh and Ricky Sisto in the sixth on a night the team finished with 12 hits. Shayne Lyon led the way going 3-4 for two runs.
The second game in the double header ended after the paper's deadline and will be featured in tomorrow's roundup.
