City investment benefits upcoming Dust Bowl tourney

With the help of the Madisonville City Council, the Dust Bowl's atmosphere has been improved with lights, fencing, and court resurfacing. Not only were the basketball courts at Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial Park improved, but the children's play area has been upgraded and the shelters and soccer fields are currently being worked on.
"It was a commitment to the park," said council member Frank Stevenson. "The improvements included lighting, resurfacing and put up fencing around the basketball courts.
We also made the park accessible for the elderly and handicapped."
The playground area near the basketball courts have also been improved.
"We used recycled rubber that's also impact restrictive," Stevenson said. "Structures that are used to benefit children with autism were also installed."
Stevenson said the storm shelters along with the soccer fields are currently being worked on. Construction equipment are still on the park grounds.
In the past, the Dust Bowl had to bring in their own lighting and had varied court conditions.
"We put up the fencing mostly to keep out people from vandalizing the courts," Stevenson said. "In the past there have been people who tore up the courts with their four-wheelers. The Dust Bowl were worried about bringing in lights with generators, which prompted the court resurfacing and the installation of the fencing and the well-positioned LED lighting. The upgrades not only benefit the players but the safety of the spectators, too."
The bleachers for the spectators are within the fenced in area around the two basketball courts, which keep the seating area secure.
The Dust Bowl is one of the largest outdoor basketball tournaments, bringing around 6,000 people to Madisonville last year.
The 2019 Dust Bowl is set to tip off Friday at 6:30 p.m. Along with the basketball games, there will be other events during the weekend -- such as karaoke and a concert at 8 p.m. on Friday, a health fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and back-to-school events for kids starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
