The 2nd Region Policy Board is now accepting applications for an assigning secretary for football.
Responsibilities include:
• Ensuring good communication with all of the member schools in the 2nd Region during the season and off-season and between the KHSAA, officials, schools and the policy board.
• Assign KHSAA licensed officials to all varsity, junior varsity and freshmen contests hosted by 2nd Region schools.
• Ensure that all assigned officials have met all KHSAA requirements.
• Communicate with the schools to ensure that the Federal Court Order and its mandate for caches to have a specific opportunity to scratch officials is adhered to at all times.
• Utilize the www.arbitersports.com assignment platform.
• Adhere to other directives from the 2nd Region Policy Board.
• Ensure that adequate training is done to allow the officials to improve their abilities and require the use of NFHS approved signals, coverage and rules.
• Adhere to all other KHSAA reporting and contracted requirements including deadlines for submission of items and officiating nominations.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest along with a resume to Kent Akin, Policy Board Chairman at 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville, Ky 42431. Applications may be faxed to 270-228-0987 or emailed to kent.akin@hopkins.kyschools.us.
All application materials must be received by Akin on or before Jan. 1, 2020. Screening of applicants will begin after the deadline and will be notified by Akin.
