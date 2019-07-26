Local Sports
Friday
Ohio Valley League Playoffs: Madisonville at Hoptown Hoppers -7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 26
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, Germany - ESPN 2 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 2, Germany - ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
ARCA Series: The FORTS USA 150, Long Pond, Pa. - FS1 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Newton, Iowa - NBCSN 4 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Pocono, Penn. - FS1 5 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Sonoma, Calif. - FS1 6 p.m.
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, Germany - ESPN 2 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 19, 76 miles, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, France - NBCSN 7 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, second round, France - GOLF 4 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, second round, England - GOLF 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, second round, France - GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, second round, England - Golf 10:30 a.m.
USGA Girls' Junior Championship: From Stevens Point, Wis. - FS1 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, Memphis, Tenn. - GOLF 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, second round, Reno, Nev. - GOLF 6 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, third round, France - GOLF 5 a.m. (Saturday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 2p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Boston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia - MLB 6 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 3: From Peru - ESPNU 9:30 a.m.
Day 3: From Peru - ESPNU 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, East Rutherford, N.J. - ESPN 7 p.m.
MLS: Atlanta United at LA FC - ESPN 9 p.m.
Rakuten Cup: Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona, Japan - ESPN 4 a.m. (Saturday)
SWIMMING
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped) - NBCSN 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped) - NBCSN 11 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Syracuse Regional: Boheim's Army vs. We Are D3, Round 1, Syracuse, N.Y. - ESPN2 6 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Washington at Philadelphia - CBSSN 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Des Moines, Iowa - NBCSN 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
All-Star Special: From Las Vegas, Nev. - ESPN 6 p.m.
