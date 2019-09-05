The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team will host their 2019 home opener Friday as Daviess County comes to town. The Maroons have looked impressive to open the season in two dominating road victories.
North has a combined scoreline of 84-6 through both games so far, producing 1,020 yards of total offense, while allowing just 232 yards.
Now the focus is to keep the good times rolling.
"We are talking about having no setbacks right now and continuing to improve," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "Each of the last two years, we have finished with winning seasons but at some point we found setbacks."
Last year, the Maroons started out the season 2-2 before finding their groove and winning eight straight games. This year, they are looking at maintaining their level of execution.
"We have to make sure we continue doing what we do," said Burgett. "Continue being multi-faceted offensively; strong and aggressive defensively. Continue doing the little things that win football games."
On offense, the Maroons are sharing the ball with multiple weapons to put points on the board. Jeriah Hightower has 412 rushing yards so far with four touchdowns on the ground, while Hayden Reynolds has 408 passing yard with five scores, and Deljuan Johnson is the leading receiver with 313 yard and four scores.
"Nothing is different, we are just playing how we should be," said Reynolds. "Everyone is connecting on things, we really are playing as a team."
See Maroons/Page B2
And despite the early success, Reynolds feels the offense still has room for improvement.
"There is still a lot of things we can improve on," he said. "It's really only up from here."
The defense has been matching the offensive output so far, allowing just one scoring possession so far, which came in a mental lapse after a flag came out and the player stopped on the play.
"We plan on maintaining that level, continue locking down offenses," said starting defensive back Michael Quarles. "We are only getting stronger and stronger. Now we are focused on coming out of the gates fast Friday."
The Maroons are excited to showcase their talents in front of the home crowd.
"It's great to be back, we actually been on the road for three weeks after having a scrimmage in Henderson County before the season started," said Burgett. "It turned out to be a good thing. It really allowed the guys to understand road games and what we were asking them to do. So we kind of fell in to exactly what we needed to do, but it's nice to be home."
The players are already feeling the love of being back in town.
"We are all pumped, and I feel this whole community is ready for us -- to see what we can do," said Reynolds.
