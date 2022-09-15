The 1962 men’s basketball captain at WKU, Harry Todd, who currently resides in Cadiz is being inducted into the WKU Athletics Hall of Fame Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on the main floor in E.A. Dibble Arena.

He was an All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) selection in both 1961 and 1962. During his time at WKU, he helped lead the team to three OVC titles and two NCAA Tournament berths in 1960 and 1962. He was the team leader in rebounds in each of his three varsity seasons. He’s one of just six Hilltoppers to average a double-double in three or more seasons. He had 12.8 ppg and 10.6 rpg as a sophomore, 11.2 ppg and 11.8 rpg as a junior and then 11.8 ppg and 12.5 rpg as a senior.

He has a total of 924 rebounds in his career at WKU, ranking him eighth among all Hilltoppers in the 60 years since his playing career. He is still just one of 10 players at WKU in the last 60 years on record to lead the team in rebounding three or more times.

“That is one of the things that makes it very special for me, is that the qualifications are to be a better than the normal player and my records indicate that,” Todd said. “I was all OVC, which is the conference we were in.”

While he was selected to the all-first team as a forward his junior year, his was primarily a center in high school, but said that he could shoot from anywhere on the floor. He was moved to the center position that he played in high school because the previous center had graduated.

Todd said he then repeated as All-OVC First Team as a center. Getting that achievement in two different positions, Todd thinks is everything.

As a senior at Earlington High School in 1958, Todd was dubbed Kentucky’s “Mr. Basketball.” In 1995, he was inducted to the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

“It’s a great night for the university to recognize athletes and I happen to be one of them and I’m very proud of that,” Todd said.

Of his time in Earlington, Todd said they played basketball and played well.

“I’m the first high school player in Kentucky to be selected first team all-state three years in a row as a sophomore, junior and senior, I was the first sophomore to be selected,” Todd said.

Todd noted that during his career at WKU, they had a really super team and that his sophomore year team went to the semifinal of their regional in the men’s basketball tournament. However, he said that they fell at the hands of a team lead by players such as Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek, all first team All-Americans at Ohio State. Lucas happened to be a player of the year that year he noted.

“We led up to the last four minutes of the game and to be honest with you, we ran out of gas, we were a six-player team, and we just ran out of gas,” Todd said.

Todd said that of that team’s starting five, with his induction in October, four of them will now be in the WKU Athletics Hall of Fame with Todd being the only basketball player going in this year. Todd was drafted to the St. Louis Hawks before they moved to Atlanta, but 12 days later, due to a tremendous shortage in the military he was drafted into the Army. During his time in the service, he spent time playing overseas, specifically in Heidelburg, Germany. The Army would loan him to one of the teams in the country and he’d play with them, which saw him play in both East and West Germany.

For Todd, this induction is a crowning achievement for him, and he thinks when people see his induction, they’ll think “they finally put Todd in there.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected and specifically since it’s been 60 years since I was in school,” Todd said. “But the records that I set back in those days at school at Western stood all these years.”