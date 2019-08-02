Knight back to defend at the Barron

The winner of last year's Eli Barron Tournament, Austin Knight, is back at Madisonville Country Club to defend his title this weekend.
The Murray State University senior golfer from Hopkinsville took home the Ches Riddle Sr. trophy last year after shooting an 8-under par, two-day total to cruise to the victory, but the experience along the way is the reason he is back a second time around.
"Last year was actually my very first year playing in it, so I had to come back," said Knight. "Just seeing all the people come out and watch it, It's one of the best invitationals that's been able to stay around in western Kentucky."
While Knight dominated the 50th edition of the event, he knows knows the history of the tourney is what makes it special.
"We have had a few tournaments in western Kentucky, but they have really died down. This is actually the one that has stayed strong, kept the sponsorship and has the people coming back to it." said Knight. "This is something different, it's special."
Another thing pulling Knight back to event is the course itself.
"I've played a lot junior golf here over the years, so I've really enjoyed it," said Knight as he completed his practice round Thursday. "That's why I also like coming back to this. The course is pretty good shape, the greens are stressing a little bit but that just because of the weather, overall everything is looking great."
Knight knows the course well and now brings with him the experience and confidence of already winning it last year.
"Saturday is always more relaxed, but Sunday is when a lot of people come and you start to get nervous for the people around lead," said Knight. "But I'm here to enjoy the experience, see what I can get. I want to play well and finish strong for the crowd."
Knight may not be from Madisonville but after winning the event, he feels connected to the city and gets love from the natives.
"Especially last year when I won, everybody was coming up to congratulate me. They were all acting like they knew me," said Knight. "But I've actually become friends with a lot of them, and they are constantly asking how I'm doing."
Knight is scheduled to start his defense at 1:28 p.m. Saturday when he tees off in the afternoon portion of day one.
