Madisonville North Hopkins continued their march in the 4A football playoffs in a rare Saturday afternoon contest as they won a tightly-contested game over Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions. With the 28-21 win, the Maroons won the Class 4A District 1 Championship, and they have a high enough RPI to secure home field advantage for the next two rounds of the playoffs should they keep winning.
"It was a great game," North head coach Jay Burgett said. "Our kids are very resilient. The things they're able to do amaze me. Just like last week, they came out with a couple bumps on defense and gave up a couple touchdowns. We went into halftime down, but we've been a second half team all year. They never give up."
Hopkinsville got on the board first with a touchdown with a little over five minutes remaining in the first quarter, putting the Tigers up 7-0.
Hoptown thought they had another touchdown on fourth down with 6:48 to go in the second quarter, but a penalty on the wiped out the score. Hoptown ended up converting the fourth-and-long play and eventually found the endzone to make it 14-0 Tigers.
North finally put up a score before halftime when Hayden Reynolds found Deljuan Johnson in the endzone for a Maroon touchdown. The PAT went through the uprights to cut Hoptown's lead in half at 14-7.
Jeriah Hightower finally found a lane to run and went into the endzone for a North touchdown to start off the second half. The Hoptown defense was able to stop Hightower up to that point, but the state's leading rusher was able to tie the game up 14-14 with 9:13 on the clock in the third quarter.
"We played a great game. They have a good team in Hoptown," Hightower said. "We made adjustments at halftime to do whatever we needed to do to get the win."
Hightower figured out the Hoptown defense in the second hal as he was able to get a huge gain, putting the Maroons at the Hoptown 15-yard line late in the third quarter. Hoptown was able to force fourth down with North deciding to try for a field goal. Simen Lind's kick missed to the left, keeping the score tied at 14-14 with 1:30 in the third.
Marquese Parker almost scored a touchdown to start the fourth quarter, but he stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line. On the very next play, Hightower was able to dance his way into the endzone to give the Maroons their first lead of the game at 21-14.
Hoptown got a huge gain with the Maroon defense tripping up the ball carrier at around the two-yard line, but a holding penalty and a sideline infraction on the Tigers pushed the line of scrimmage back to the Hoptown' 45. North was able to force the Tigers to punt on the drive, giving the Maroons the ball with less than 10 minutes to go.
Hoptown was knocking on the door to the endzone with the Maroon defense stopping them around the two-yard line, but North was able to capitalize on a couple of penalties on the play and forced the Tigers to punt from their own territory.
After a North three-and-out, Hoptown marched the ball down to the Maroon six-yard line, where North recovered a fumble on third down and took possession with seven minutes remaining. Three plays into North's drive, they fumbled the ball at their own two-yard line, where Hoptown recovered to make it first and goal.
The Tigers ran it into the endzone on first down and the extra point was good, tying up the ballgame 21-21 with 5:29 remaining in regulation.
Reynolds ran it 55 yards on a quarterback keeper on the team's next possession for a North touchdown with four minutes remaining. The Maroons took the lead 28-21 as they were able to hold on until time expired to win the game.
"Their defense all shifted to Jeriah on that play," Reynolds said. "There was really no linebackers for me to worry about. When I saw the hole, I just went for it and took off."
At the end of the day, Reynolds completed seven out of 10 passes for 153 yards and rushed for 75 yards on six carries. Hightower recorded 174 yards on 21 carries for the afternoon.
With the win, North will host a familiar opponent in Franklin-Simpson on Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
