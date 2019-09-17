Madisonville North Hopkins (11-1-1) won the Lady Donley Classic Saturday by shutting out both of their opponents. The Lady Maroons defeated Oldham County 3-0 and McCracken County 6-0. Kara Franklin earned both shutouts in goal despite dealing with flu-like symptoms.
"I thought we were focused today," North head coach John Tichenor said. "Oldham, being based out of Louisville, they always have a good team. To shut them out like we did it says a lot about our program. Really pleased with our defense today and our keeper Kara today with their fourth shutout in a row."
Franklin was hunched over on the sideline before the teams lined up at midfield. She was able to play through feeling ill in both games and got plenty of rest in-between games as their second match against McCracken County kicked off in the evening.
"She said that she had an upset stomach," Tichenor said. "But she played through it; compete today and be sick tomorrow."
SEE NORTH/PAGE B2
In the 3-0 win over Oldham, Kensley Zieba got North on the board 10 minutes into action with a successful penalty kick attempt. North almost added onto their lead with a point-blank shot by Camryn LaGrange, but the Oldham keeper and defenders were able to keep it from crossing the line.
North went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Katelyn Morris found the back of the net 12 minutes into the second half with Lillie Carment picking up the assist.
Annabelle Jones scored with less than five minutes remaining, but hurt her leg in the progress and had to leave the match. LaGrange was credited with the assist as North took the 3-0 victory in the morning match.
North didn't waist any time in the evening match against McCracken as LaGrange found the back of the net 17 minutes into the first half.
Franklin bailed out her team with a huge save with 13 minutes remaining in the half to maintain North's 1-0 lead. LaGrange scored again with 7:42 until halftime to give North a 2-0 lead.
"We came out kind of shakey in the first game," LaGrange said. "But we were very persistent and stuck with our game, especially in the second game."
LaGrange kept it up in the second half, scoring three more times within the first fifteen minutes to put North up 5-0.
Kennedy Justice scored with less than five minutes to go in the match to seal the win for the Lady Maroons. Franklin recorded five saves in her second shutout of the day.
After the match was over, North athletic director Brian Bivens presented the Lady Maroons with the Lady Donley Classic trophy as North earned it on their home turf.
"It's rewarding to win the tournament," Tichenor said. "We host it and bring in quality teams. To be able to win against a good field of teams speaks volumes about our program. We just want to keep getting better, and the ultimate goal is to reach the state tournament and win the regional championship."
North will be back in action today as they will be on the road in Muhlenberg County with kickoff at 7 p.m.
