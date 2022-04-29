Hopkins County Central rallied mid-way through last night’s district baseball game against Caldwell County, but even a six run fourth inning wasn’t enough to overcome an early 15-0 deficit.

The Tigers scored three unanswered runs in the first and 12 in the second to take a 15-0 lead over the Storm.

In the top of the third, Braxton Browning walked to get things going for the Storm. A single by Chase Brasher and a walk by Loren McKinney loaded the bases with one out to set up a two run double by Truman Ballard. Central headed into the bottom of the inning trailing 15-2.

The Tigers answered with one in the bottom half to go up 16-1, but the Storm weren’t done. Gage Brasher walked to start things off in the top of the fourth. Taylor Rodgers singled and Chase Brasher walked to once again load the bases with two outs. The Storm would then hit around, scoring six runs to close to 16-8.

Caldwell County battled back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs to extend their lead to 21-8.

Browning and C. Brasher walked to lead off the top of the fifth, but the Storm were unable to recapture their earlier momentum, taking three quick outs to bring the game to an end.

Sage Hight was scored with the loss. Through two innings he allowed 12 hits and 15 earned runs. Taylor Rodgers pitched two innings in relief, giving up one hit and four earned runs.

Hopkins Central is scheduled to travel to Whitesville Trinity tonight at 6 p.m.

Batting

1B: C. Brasher, T. McKinney, S. Hight, T. Rodgers

2B: T. Ballard

RBI

T. McKinney, T. Ballard (3), S. Hight (2), J. Brasher, G. Brasher