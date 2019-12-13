Local Sports
Friday
Boys Basketball
Central at Dawson Springs 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North vs. Webster County 7:30 p.m.
Central at Dawson Springs 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Nebraska at Indiana - BTN 7 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado State - CBSSN 7 p.m.
Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton - FS1 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal - ESPN2 6 p.m.
FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal - ESPN2 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Cary, N.C. - ESPNU 5 p.m.
NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C. - ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal - ESPNU 11 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal - ESPNU 1 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Regional Semifinal - ESPNU 3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal - ESPNU 10 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, Naples, Fla. - GOLF 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, Melbourne, Australia - GOLF 2 p.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, Melbourne, Australia - GOLF 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Miami - ESPN 6 p.m.
LA Clippers at Minnesota - ESPN 8:30 p.m.
SKIING
FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Copper, Colo. (taped) - NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas - CBSSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim - FS2 1:20 p.m.
