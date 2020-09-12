Big plays from Todd County Central doomed Hopkins County Central Friday night in Mortons Gap as the Storm dropped a 42-39 decision in the team’s season opener.
Central, under the direction of first-year coach Chris Manning, led 19-14 at halftime thanks largely to the arm of Adrian Stringer. The senior quarterback finished the night with 386 yards and four touchdowns.
The Rebels scored twice on running plays of 80- and 90-yards and had three scoring plays of 50-yards or more on the night as the team amassed 454 yards on the ground and 518 total yards.
The Storm totaled 440 yards in offense.
Despite the big runs, Central never quit and kept answering the call but could never get over the hump in the second half as Todd, behind the running of junior Omarion Riddick, opened the second half on a 21-0 run to pull ahead 35-19.
A 14-7 answer by the Storm late in the contest made it a nine-point game at 42-33. A late Stringer touchdown pass to Jaden Campbell closed the gap to 42-39, and the Storm actually had the ball back as time expired but couldn’t score on the game’s final play.
Central will next play on a rare Thursday night when they travel to take on the Owensboro Catholic Aces. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
