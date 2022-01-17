Hopkins County Central entered Monday night’s contest looking to set the tone in District 7 play. On paper, the game looked to be a matchup of two of the region’s and state’s top scorers. Marcus Eaves entered the night averaging 26.4 points per game, while the visiting Jabrion Spikes entered averaging 31.8 PPG. Overall the game did not disappoint. In the end, Central tied the game in the 4th quarter, but came up just short 70-60.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Caldwell ended the quarter up 24-16. Drake Skeen had the hot hand for the Storm, leading them in the first half with 9 points. Spikes and Eaves each had 8 points in the first half. Colin Whittington was the leading scorer for the Tigers in the first half with 10 points.

Overall, the 2nd quarter was controlled by Caldwell County. The Storm hit a dry spell from the floor and several turnovers aided the Tigers. An “and 1” with 3:46 to go in the quarter by Spikes brought the Tigers biggest lead to 13 points. Wesley Morris brought the Storm closer with a layup seconds later. The Storm finished the quarter trailing the Tigers 36-25.

In the 3rd quarter, Central went on a huge run to bring the game closer. Ultimately ending the quarter trailing 51-46. Marcus Eaves opened up the quarter with a basket and was quickly followed by Trevor Weldon with a score, bringing the score to 36-29. Quickly, Trevor Weldon hit two 3 pointers that brought the score to 43-39 Tigers with 3:48 to go in the quarter. This forced a Caldwell timeout. Skeen then drained a 3 to bring the Storm within 1 point. Colin Whittington quickly answered with a 3 of his own. The teams traded buckets bringing the score at the end of the quarter to 51-46.

The fourth quarter was tight as the two teams battled it out. Drake Skeen hit a 3 and was fouled; he missed the free throw, but Marcus Eaves rebounded the ball and was fouled. On the next possession, Drake Skeen took a charge with 6:08 to go in the quarter. Eaves went the length of the floor, crossed his defender and drained a three, knotting the game at 55 with 5:47 to go in the game. Caldwell went on a run to finish the game, as Central fouled to try to score with the clock stopped.

Despite the Storm’s effort, they came up just short, 70-60. Although it was a 10 point deficit in the scorebook, it was much closer. Eaves led the Storm in scoring with 21 while Drake Skeen chipped in 17 of his own. Spikes led Caldwell County with 25. In total, three Tigers were in double figures. The Storm look to avenge their loss next week against the Tigers, but will have to quickly rebound as they play Tuesday night against Paducah Tilghman.

HCC 16 25 46 60

CC 24 36 51 70

Storm-Eaves 21, Morris 10, Skeen 17, Weldon 10, Belt 2, Jones 3.

Tigers-Spikes 25, Bumpus 14, Co. Whittington 16, Riley 5, Ca. Whittington 6, Thompson 2, Shaheen 2