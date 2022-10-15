The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons traveled back to Henderson Thursday night to play the Colonels in the regional championship and came home with the title.
The Maroons soccer team not only won the title but kept the Henderson County Colonels from scoring winning the game 5-0. With the win, the Maroons will head to semistate taking on Elizabethtown Tuesday night at North.
Madisonville took control in the first half of the game, going into the break leading 3-0. Coming out of the break the Maroons picked up where they left off, scoring their fourth goal around the 33-minute mark of the second half after Nelson Menjivar-Villalobos found the net to put the Maroons up 4-0.
Madisonville scored again around the 24-minute mark after Jackson Elkins booted the ball into the net to make it 5-0. The Maroons would control the ball most of the rest of the game and cruise to a 5-0 finish.
Madisonville had five goals with five assists and three saves.
Nelson Menjivar-Villalobos had two goals to lead the Maroons and teammates JJ Brown, Jackson Elkins, and Ryerson Brower all finished with one goal in the game. Ivan Juarez and Sam Dodds were credited with two assists apiece and Maverick Peyton had one assist in the win. Goalkeepers Ethan Peyton finished with two saves in the game, and Will Sampson finished with one save.
After the game, the All-Region team was announced, and North Hopkins took the most spots with seven. For the Maroons, All-Region players included Eli Redpath, Dru Lile, Logan Terry, Ivan Juarez, Will Sampson, Maverick Peyton, & JJ Brown.
Hopkins County Central All-Region team awards went to Colten Browning and Trevor Weldon.
