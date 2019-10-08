The Lady Storm's season came to an end in grueling fashion Monday night.
After the normal 80 minutes had expired, an additional 10 minutes of play resulted in a 1-1 tie between Hopkins County and host Caldwell County in Princeton. Eventually, the Lady Storm fell 2-1 on penalties to the Lady Tigers in 7th District girls soccer tournament semifinal action.
Central fell a goal down in the opening minutes but showed their fighting side, tying the game back at 1-1 and keeping the home fans at bay all the way until extra time.
"It sucks that we lost, but I'm am so proud of this bunch," said Central's head coach Shawn Oakley." They have fought so hard all year long. This game was probably the best game in Central history and sadly it's a loss."
Central had a chance to punch their ticket to the district finals and continue their year with a run at the regional, but after opening up scoring with the first penalty, the team failed to score another one.
"Our game plan was effective, but we just came up short," said Oakley. "They did everything we asked of them, it just didn't go our way."
The loss ends the Lady Storms year at 13-6.
"These girls are beginning to buy into what's going on. We broke the school-record for wins in a season, we broke a the school-record for goals (77) in a season," said Oakley. "That comes with only returning five starters. If these girls stay together, we really have a bright future."
The Lady Storm found themselves down early as Caldwell found the opening score 10 minutes in, and in the process, Kire Peyton got hurt. It was a close 50-50 ball right outside inner box and the attacker got there first to push it home but hit Peyton in the aftermath.
"The great thing about this bunch is we have been through a lot of ups and downs, and we got a lot of young gals that have matured so much," said Oakley. "The mental focus that they have brought into this team, and what they did tonight, and throughout the season, you really couldn't ask for more."
It took a while for Central to shake off being behind, but they eventually found their game. By the half way point of the opening half, the Lady Storm were putting on the pressure and it culminated with a nifty goal by Katelyn Cavanaugh.
"It's her team; the girls look for her for leadership," said Oakley. "Simply put, she is a stud. She is a do it all and their aren't enough words to describe her. In my opinion, there isn't a better player than her in the second region."
In the outer right corner of the box, Cavanaugh took a simple bouncing ball and smashed it in the corner, hitting a clean volley to tie the game at 1-1.
In the second half, the game got physical with both teams constantly trading hard fouls in the midfield as the game got delayed multiple times for the medics to evaluate players.
Peyton was able to return to match in the second half after the hard collision and she proved pivotal. In 54th minute, she stopped a one-on-one, and then quickly recovered from the ground to come up with the double save. She wasn't done there.
With 20 minutes of the clock, she came up with another pair of big saves, coming up with two diving saves in span of 30 seconds.
See District/Page B3
Then came her biggest saves of the night. In the final two minutes, she made a low diving save and handled the rebound to keep the game 1-1 and give her team a chance in extra time.
"She has a chance to be the best keeper in the region, and if she continues improving, she has a good chance of honestly becoming the best," said Oakley. "She made some great saves that kept us in the game."
Overtime was played by golden goal rules.
In a scramble inside the penalty box, the Lady Storm were called for a penalty after tripping the Caldwell County attacker. Peyton came to the rescue again, holding her ground. She stopped the penalty kicked right down the middle and the game continued on.
The rest of extra time saw neither team create a chance, as the minutes flew by to set up the penalty shootout.
Caldwell flew over the first penalty to send the momentum to the Storms side. Cavanaugh made then her penalty to set Central on their way, but it proved to be the only penalty scored. Peyton then came up with the save, but Priya Homes missed the chance to go two ahead and no other Lady Storm could find the back of the net.
Caldwell County advances to the final with the win and will face Madisonvile North Hopkins at home at 5:30 p.m. for the 7th district championship tonight in Princeton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.