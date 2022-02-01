The Region 2 rivalry between Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkinsville goes back decades, with the Tigers holding a 21-15 lead in the series dating back to the late 90s. In recent years the Maroons have been in control, winning the last four meetings between the two teams, including knocking the Tigers out of the Second Region semifinals last March.

On Jan. 14 Hopkinsville got its revenge for that early post season exit, claiming a 75-61 win on their home court.

The Tigers (14-4) and Maroons (15-7) came into last night’s game as the second and third teams in the region, behind Lyon County (15-5). The Lyons handed Madisonville a 71-66 loss on Jan. 18. They will host Hopkinsville on Feb 11.

In front of a rowdy Madisonville home crowd, Hopkinsville set the tone during the opening eight minutes in a quarter reminiscent of the teams’ last meeting, when the Tigers’ defense held the Maroons to just six points. Hopkinsville held Madisonville to just nine this time around to lead 20-9 after one.

The two teams combined for eight fouls in the first period, three from Madisonville and five from Hopkinsville. Five of Madisonville’s nine points in the quarter would come from the charity stripe.

Hopkinsville turned up the offense in the second quarter, extending their lead to as much as 17 in what continued to be a very physical contest. The Tigers would commit an additional five fouls in the period, but the Maroons would fail to collect, only hitting 3-of-7 from the line in the quarter. Madisonville was trailing 37-22 headed to the locker room.

Madisonville opened the second half with a 13-2 run, cutting Hopkinsville’s lead to four and reviving the home crowd the Tigers had managed to quiet in the first half. But Hopkinsville would get things back under control, pulling back out to 50-39 by the end of the third. Hopkinsville committed seven fouls in the period.

The Maroons once again went on a run to open the final quarter, cutting the Tigers’ lead to six. Madisonville would stay within striking distance, but was never quite able to reel Hopkinsville in. falling 69-63 on their home turf.

Kale Gaither led players with 33 points for the Maroons. He was joined in double digits by Ashton Gaines with 13.

Antonio Williams led the Tigers with 26. He was joined by KC Cabiness with 15.

Despite struggling from the line in the first half, the Maroons scored 12 from the charity strip in the second half to go 20 of 28.