Owensboro High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins fought to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer Thursday night.

North got on the board first in the 38th minute when JJ Brown got free for a big shot from just inside the box off a a pass from Eli Redpath.

Redpath would later score himself, with the freshman working in the box and shooting to beat Owensboro keeper Alex Gonzo post side in the 59th minute.

Owensboro tied the game 1-1 in the 51st minute when Saw Thaw got on the move and fired quickly to score after he’d collected a fast pass from Sang Thang.

OHS tied the game a second time in the 70th minute when Peter Saang finished in space off another pass from Thang.

The pace of play was more frantic in the last 10 minutes, but the best chance was a North free kick with two minutes left that was wide.

OHS finished with 11 shots. North took 15 shots.

“Not very good, we didn’t play well at all, just didn’t show up,” North coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “The field is different, turf, it’s a big advantage for Owensboro.”

North is 14-3-2 and is ranked in the top 20 in Kentucky.Owensboro is 6-8-1.

“Our tempo, our hustle, our willingness to fight for the game was all there,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “We came out running a 5-back system, it kind of stifled Madisonville to do that. We had to sacrifice our wings to do that.

“After they got their goal we unleashed our wings back to normal play. I thought we were able to win the field back. It was back and forth between us and Madisonville.”