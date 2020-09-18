OWENSBORO — Braden Mundy was able to find a lot of running room on pass-catching routes for Owensboro Catholic.
Mundy got open for three touchdown catches of 21 yards, 66 yards and 40 yards in the first half from Lincoln Clancy. The Aces rolled past visiting Hopkins County Central 56-6 on Thursday night at Steele Stadium.
Mundy also had a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for Catholic.
“I’m doing whatever my team needs me to do, run with the ball, catch the ball, whatever it is to help us win,” Mundy said after his three catches for 127 yards. “We knew we could get over the top on them, Lincoln Clancy made that happen.”
Mundy wanted to commit to having a good game after what he considered a subpar performance in a 21-13 win over Mount Vernon (Ind.) last week.
“I physically didn’t play my best football last week and I showed that out tonight, what I can do,” Mundy said. “I’m just glad we got the W. When your plays work, everything is going right, it’s awesome.”
Clancy was on target for the Aces, hitting 7-of-8 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Clancy also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Michael Sullivan late in the third quarter.
There was a KHSAA-mandated running clock from late in the first half on.
“We knew for the last two years Braden is one of our best athletes. There’s no hiding it,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “There were plenty of times last year we went in at halftime and the only adjustment I put on the board was writing the number 1 on the board real big and begging Drew (Hartz) to get him the football as much as he could. Same thing this year, he’s going to get a load of touches. He’s going to be making plays on both sides of the ball because we’re asking Braden to play defense, too.”
Clancy continued to show progress in his second varsity start.
“Clancy has that ‘it’ factor,” Morris said. “He’s more battle-tested than you might realize. One thing you don’t have to worry about with Lincoln Clancy is him mentally not being in the game.”
Freshman running back Hunter Monroe also had a big night, going for 134 yards on nine carries unofficially, with a 43-yard touchdown for the Aces.
“You’d like to be able to hide a talented kid like that but he is hard working, and he’s special in that aspect,” Morris said of Monroe.
Chris Boarman also had a 15-yard touchdown run two minutes before halftime. Kaleb Daugherty also had a 3-yard touchdown run when he picked up a Catholic fumble and got the ball in the end zone just before the fourth quarter.
Adrian Stringer hit Brian Hawkins with a 79-yard touchdown strike late in the first quarter to get Hopkins County Central on the board.
Stringer was good for 189 yards on 10-of-16 passing.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 6-0-0-0 — 6
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 22-21-7-6 — 56
OC-Mundy 3 run (Payne kick)
OC-Mundy 21 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
OC-Mundy 66 pass from Clancy (Clancy run)
HC-Hawkins 79 pass from A Stringer (pass failed)
OC-Mundy 40 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
OC-Monroe 43 run (Payne kick)
OC-Boarman 15 run (Payne kick)
OC-Sullivan 20 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
OC-Daugherty 3 run (kick failed)
