Despite a valiant effort by Hopkins County Central in the top of the fifth, a big hit by Madisonville-North’s Tanner Bess in the bottom half brought the Storm’s season to a close when the game-winning tenth run crossed the plate.

The Maroons scored early and often in the contest. Putting up four in the first, four in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to take an 11-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning.

With their only hope of keeping the game alive being to score two runs, the Storm did exactly what they had to do in the top of the fifth. After Chase Brasher reached on a dropped third strike, he scored the Storm’s first run on a double by Truman Ballard. A single by Tyler McKinney drove in Ballard, giving Central the two runs they needed to make it 11-2.

But the Maroons refused to let that stand. After two quick outs to start the bottom half, Lane Faulk walked. A single by Bess then sent him home, giving Madisonville the 12-2 edge to force the ten-run rule.

Madisonville

1B: P. Mathis 1, L. Barton 1, H. Gossett 2, T. Olivera 1, L. Faulk 1, T. Bess 1

2B: L. Cline 1, L. Faulk 1

3B: H. Gossett 1

RBIs: H. Gossett 1, L. Cline 4, T. Olivera 3, L. Faulk 2, T. Bess 1

Central

1B: T. Ballard 1, T. McKinney 1, I. Kinkaide 1, J. Brasher 1, T. Rodgers 1

2B: T. Ballard 1

RBIs: T. Ballard 1, T. McKinney 1