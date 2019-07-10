The KHSAA summer dead period ended on Tuesday, which means the Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team is heading back to the field today.
With the first scrimmage schedule roughly a month away, the Maroons get back to installing their offensive and defensive scheme for the upcoming 2019 season this week.
"This period our goals are putting in accountability, making sure everyone is doing everything properly and installing our values to the team," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "Conditioning, adapting to the weather making sure that the guys are at their best."
Alongside starting their normal practices at 9 a.m. for the rest of the summer, the Maroons will be traveling across the state to face some of the best teams in seven on seven action.
"We are going to be focusing on the passing game to start, getting in our passing formation, our passing scheme for both sides of the ball. Have everyone be on the same page for action coming up," said Burgett. "We get off now with what I call the seven on seven season, and then we slowly build from there,"
The Maroons had a potent offense last season, averaging just under 30 points per game, and the team is determined to keep that production going - and that starts by building a balance offense for the upcoming season.
"It's good to start with seven on seven. It gets everybody up and going from the start and really helps to build conditioning with the guys," said Burgett. "Then, in about two-three weeks, we start working on our running game."
The Maroons' rushing game produced 2,922 yards on the ground and provided the team with their best scoring options. Jeriah Hightower was the leading rusher, gaining 1,769 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns.
It may still be summer break for most kids in Hopkins County, but for the Maroons it's back to work tomorrow.
