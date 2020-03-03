There are two games left in the regular season for the University of Kentucky.
The Wildcats have risen back up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25. They are one of the hottest teams in the country right now, although winning in the SEC this season wasn’t quite the challenge it was a year ago.
Still, UK is playing well, has an abundance of ways to score, can make free throws and is strong defensively.
The Wildcats won at Tennessee already by 13 points, and they seem intent on building momentum toward the NCAA Tournament.
UK assistant coach Joel Justus talked about Immanuel Quickley’s improvement this season, and it was a good setup for how UK is approaching this stretch run.
“His confidence is sky high, and that comes from work,” Justus said. “That comes from playing well in one game, playing well in two games, and as we just talked about, you still have two more games to play in the regular season. That’s just another way to build your confidence as you’re riding that wave into Nashville and then ultimately, like I said, three weekends in March to April.”
Quickley is averaging a team-high 16.3 points a game with a team-high 58 3-pointers.
The sophomore is the reigning and three-time SEC Player of the Week with 18 straight games in double-digit scoring with eight 20-point games.
Quickley has made 92.2% at the free-throw line, which is ranked third nationally.
As a team the Wildcats have followed Quickley’s lead at the free-throw line. They are hitting 79.5% at the line, which is also ranked third in the country.
While UK is trying to win its ninth straight game, there will be a lot of attention before tipoff on Nate Sestina, the graduate transfer who will be honored on Senior Night.
Sestina is the second graduate transfer for John Calipari in two years. Last year, Reid Travis made a major impact on the Wildcats as a graduate transfer from Stanford.
Sestina was slowed by a broken wrist earlier in the season, but he has been finding his form the last couple of games for the Wildcats.
He scored 11 points off the bench in UK’s 73-66 win over Auburn last Saturday.
Calipari has talked about getting Sestina going more because he could be a big contributor in the postseason.
Sestina has had a whirlwind time over the last few months in Lexington.
“It’s everything that you wanted to happen for you,” Sestina said. “To play basketball at a high level, to play for a coach like Coach Cal, to have the teammates that I have and have the fans that we have and the support, it’s been everything to me, it’s been everything to my family.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.