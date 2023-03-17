Hopkins County Central’s first win of the season came in a big way Thursday, as the Storm posted 19 runs on nine hits, walking eight times and stealing nine bases. The 19-4 win over Heritage Christian Academy went just four innings.

HCCHS also registered a combined no-hitter from Jaden Brasher and Max Clarke.

The Storm took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning after Jaden Brasher singled on a shot to right field. He stole second and then made his way to third after a wild pitch. Tristen Schmaltz grounded to second on the next play to score Brasher from third to put the Storm on the board 1-0.

Central added another run in the second inning to make it 2-0, and by the end of the third inning Central held a 12-0 advantage.

Heritage Christian managed to get four runs on the board in the top of the fourth after Central’s Jaden Brasher walked a total of five batters. Max Clarke came out of the bullpen to relieve Brasher but an error at second base by the Storm allowed CHA to cut the lead to 12-4.

Max Clark got the next two batters to pop out behind the plate where Storm catcher Gaige Brasher put them away to end the top of the frame.

Central went on to score a total of seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 19-4 win.

Brasher got the win for the Strom, recording eight strikeouts and allowing four runs over 3 1/3 innings. Clarke came in for 2/3 of an inning two-thirds of a inning.

With the Win the Storm improve to 1-2 on the season.