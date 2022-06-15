Madisonville Legion Post 6 18u baseball hosted Bowling Green at Hopkins County Central on a scorching Tuesday afternoon.

Post 6 Truman Ballard hit a single to center scoring Parker Mathis to get things started for Madisonville in the bottom of the first to grab a early lead .

Bowling Green would come right back in the second to take a 7-1 lead after some hard hits and errors.

Bowling green along with Mother Nature would keep the heat on Madisonville throughout the game and after seven innings they would pick up the win 24-12.

Madisonville would get 10 hits in the game with Ballard, Gardner and Gorrell collecting multiple hits .

Truman Ballard would lead Madisonville with three hits in four at bats.

Conyer started the game for Madisonville on the mound lasting two and a third innings.

Gorrell, Sage Hight and Truman Ballard contributed in the relief effort. .

With the loss Madisonville drops to 1-7 on the season.