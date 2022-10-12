Monday night, the Lady Maroons ended the Crittenden County Lady Rockets’ season in the Girls Regional Soccer Tournament in Hopkinsville winning 8-2.
With the win, the Lady Maroons will move on to face Henderson County for a chance at the Regional title.
The Lady Maroons were led by Lillie Carman, with four-goal and one assist, Kennedy Justice had two goals and two assists, and Kailey Barber finished the night with two goals for the 8-2 win. Goalkeeper Riley Seaton finished with one save for the game.
The last time Madisonville-North Hopkins played Henderson County earlier this season the Lady Colonels won 5-1.
