Freshman Priya Holmes scored two goals in the first half to help Hopkins County Central secure the 4-2 win over Union County Thursday night. Katelyn Cavanaugh and Keri Reynolds also scored for the Lady Storm, and goalkeeper Kire Peyton allowed only two goals.
"I'm pleased with the way the girls played today," Central head coach Shawn Oakley said. "It was a huge bounce back for us coming off of the game against North."
Last time out for the Lady Storm, they were shutout 10-0 at Madisonville North Hopkins.
Cavanaugh got it started for Central with a goal two minutes into the match. Union County responded with around 15 minutes to play in the first half.
"We did some things well today," Oakley said. "I thought we should've gotten a few more goals, but that's soccer. We're a young bunch, and we're still learning."
Cavanaugh had multiple chances throughout the match but couldn't quite find the goal, kicking it either wide or off the post.
"Cavanaugh had a lot of near misses tonight," Oakley said. "It is frustrating to her, she expects more from herself. I told her that she has to remember that we're a young team, and whatever you give to the game it'll give it back to you at some point."
With the score tied 1-1, Holmes gave Central the lead finding the back of the net with around four minutes remaining in the half. With less than a minute to go in the half, she was able to beat the Union County keeper to kick it in for another goal. The Lady Storm went into halftime with a 3-1 lead.
"I just ran through two defenders, and it was wide open," Holmes said. "I was just hoping that I would kick it and it would go in."
"Priya, Lily Melton and Peyton are all really young," Oakley said. "Priya is going to be a really nice player in time, along with several of these younger girls. Once they learn the system and they get used to more varsity action, they're stepping in against some big girls."
Keri Reynolds extended Central's lead to 4-1 ten minutes into the second half. Union County responded with 11 minutes on the clock with a goal of their own to make it 4-2.
Central was able to run out the clock to give the Lady Storm their fifth win of the season. Central enters the weekend with a 5-2 record. They'll be back in action Monday at Hopkinsville with kickoff at 5:30 p.m.
