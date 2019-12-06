The Lady Maroons opened the season Thursday night by picking up a commanding 65-30 road win at Union County.
Camryn LaGrange and Courtney Peyton both scored 21 points to kickoff their year, while Lindsey Peyton chipped in seven points on a night 10 different Lady Maroons got in the score column.
North was in control from the opening tip-off, starting the game on a 10-3 scoring run and never looked back from there.
The Lady Maroons forced numerous turnovers and played at a quick pace to finish the first quarter with a 27-8 lead.
In the second quarter, North continued their defensive pressure to put the game away as they held the Bravettes to just five points in the period to go up 40-13 at the half.
The Lady Maroons were constantly active on the defensive end, quickly helping each other in every switch and stuffing the passing lanes to never allow UCHS to get comfortable.
While Courtney Peyton and LaGrange were constantly finishing plays at the rim, the defense was creating numerous fast breaks opportunities.
The same story continued into the second half with North getting out to a 9-2 run to open the half.
Madisonville finished the third up 56-18 before rotating in the reserves in the fourth to cruise to the win.
Next up for North is an out-of-state opponent this Saturday afternoon when they host Fairfield, Illinois, for a 2:30 p.m. tip.
