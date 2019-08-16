Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
Left: Dalton Daves, 19, celebrates with Jeshua DeLeon after Daves scored a goal in the first half of the contest between 2nd Region rivals Madisonville North Hopkins and Henderson County. Daves was able to get past the Henderson goalie, giving him a wide open net to score his second goal of the season. Henderson responded early in the second half with a goal of their own, the first given up by North goal keeper Alex Brooks for the season. Brooks entered play on Thursday with two shutouts. At the time of the press deadline, the match was knotted up 1-1 with less than 10 minutes to go in the second half.
Right: DeLeon goes up the pitch on the attack. It was a close match between two teams fighting for the 2nd Region. Full coverage of the game will be in the weekend edition of the Messenger.
