Local Sports

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Wisconsin at Rutgers- BTN 6 p.m.

Omaha at Arizona- PAC-12N 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech- ACCN 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois- BTN 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Arizona State- PAC-12N 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

DePaul at Notre Dame- ACCN 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State- FS1 7 p.m.

GOLF

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Melbourne, Australia- GOLF 4:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Clippers at Toronto- ESPN 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee- ESPN 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Washington- NBCSN 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FIFA Club World Cup: Hienghène Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, First Round- FS2 11:20 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, Group C- TNT 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, Group D- TNT 2 p.m.

