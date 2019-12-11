Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Wisconsin at Rutgers- BTN 6 p.m.
Omaha at Arizona- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Virginia Tech- ACCN 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois- BTN 8 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Arizona State- PAC-12N 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
DePaul at Notre Dame- ACCN 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State- FS1 7 p.m.
GOLF
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Melbourne, Australia- GOLF 4:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Toronto- ESPN 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Washington- NBCSN 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA Club World Cup: Hienghène Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, First Round- FS2 11:20 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, Group C- TNT 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, Group D- TNT 2 p.m.
