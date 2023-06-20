Blue Wave Swim Team, began in 2015, and the program has been growing each year ever since, giving younger Hopkins County children a chance to try out competitive swimming.
Operating under Swim LLC, which is a non-profit organization, Blue Wave practices daily, Mondays through Thursdays at the YMCA in Madisonville.
“The team is open to any YMCA member who is at least five years old and can swim the length of the pool (25 yards) unassisted,” Chandy Melton, Managing Member of Swim LLC said.
For those swimmers who aren’t ready for the team, swim lessons are available at the YMCA. This summer, Blue Wave has around 50 swimmers on the roster. These include individuals who also swim for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central during the winter sports season.
“For our younger swimmers, we try to get them excited and interested in competitive swimming as a high school student when they are old enough. One of the main purposes of the program is to continue to grow the high school programs and prepare swimmers for competition at the next level.”
According to Melton, Blue Wave has been an integral part of training for several swimmers who went on to compete at the collegiate level. This includes Jonathan Waide, who swam for Asbury University, and Drew Dodds who competed and broke records at Transylvania University. Sarah Wortham, Dustin Melton, and Shelby Cooper were also long time Blue Wave swimmers that continued their swimming careers at Campbellsville University.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have with the Hopkins County Family YMCA and are happy to have this program available to members who are interested in competitive swimming.”
For more information on Blue Wave stop by the Hopkins County Family YMCA in person.
