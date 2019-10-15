Project Fit America grant awarded to SHMS

South Hopkins Middle School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon to officially open state-of-the-art fitness equipment for the students and the local community.
A grant was awarded to South Hopkins Middle School by Baptist Health Madisonville to make the donation of the Project Fit America program.
Dubbed the "fit pit," the new playground area near the football field at South Hopkins Middle is designed to create physically educated children.
Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger
