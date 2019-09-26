Local Sports
Thursday
Volleyball
Hopkins County Cenral at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Grayson County- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Apollo- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 26
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Sochi, Russia - ESPNU 2:55 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Delaware State at North Carolina A&T - ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Navy at Memphis - ESPN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Northwestern at Nebraska - BTN 6 p.m
Mississippi at Mississippi State - SEC 6 p.m.
Texas at Kansas - FS1 7 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa - BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland - GOLF 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, Indianapolis - GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, first round, Napa, California - GOLF 4 p.m.
Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, second round, Shanghai - ESPN2 - 12 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Milwaukee at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit (12 p.m.) - MLB 11:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress) - MLB 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Miami at NY Mets (6 p.m.) - MLB 7 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (9 p.m.) - MLB 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Philadelphia at Green Bay - FOX 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay - NFL 7:20 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Detroit vs. St. Louis, Calumet, Mich. - NBCSN 6 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan - NBCSN 2:30 a.m.
World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool C, Kobe, Japan - NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 5 a.m.
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin - TENNIS 10 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals - TENNIS 12 a.m. (Friday)
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals - TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
