North hangs on for close win over Dawson, 90-82

Dawson Springs made it an interesting ballgame with a wild fourth quarter, but No. 7 Madisonville North Hopkins was able to hold on for the 90-82 win.
North was dominant early, going on a 15-4 run in the first three minutes of play. The Maroons extended their lead to 28-13 by the time the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter.
With North going on an 8-2 run, all of the teams starters, except for Marquise Parker, were subbed out to give the reserves some minutes and allowing the starters to rest up with North playing three games in as many days all on the road. Keshawn Stone and Ksuan Casey eventually got back into the game for North with a little over four minutes until halftime. As the clock hit zero, North went into the locker room with a 50-29 lead.
In the first five and a half minutes of the second half, Dawson went on a 16-12 run to cut the Maroon' lead to 62-45. When time expired in the third, North still had a 19-point lead with the score 68-49.
In the opening minutes of the fourth, Dawson went on a 5-2 run, topped off with Dawson's Dylan Dawson converting on an and-one for a three-point play to make it 64-50, which brought some life to the Dawson crowd. But North silenced them with dunks from Kenny White and Casey, which gave the Madisonville fans something to cheer about.
The Panthers were able to keep up with the Maroons as North led 79-64 with just over three minutes remaining. Dawson then cut the North lead to 81-69 with a 5-2 run, causing North head coach Mattt Beshear to take a timeout with a little over a minute remaining.
After the break, Skylar Clark was fouled by Jackson Hill beyond the 3-point line, giving
him three free throws. Clark knocked all three of them down to make it a 10-point game at 85-75.
With North still leading by 10 at 88-78, Dawson needed an answered prayer to get back into the game with less than 30 seconds to go. With North shooting free throws, Jordan Vaughn was called for a lane violation, but he argued that the Panther next to him moved, leaving both Vaughn and Beshear questioning the call. With Dawson getting the ball back, they made it an eight-point game with 14 seconds left.
Dawson fouled White as soon as North in bounded the ball, but he missed both of them. Dawson wasn't able to get a shot to go in letting North get the ball back as they held onto the win.
White led North with 25 points, Casey ended his night with 23. Jackson Hill was knocking on the door for double digits, coming off the bench with nine points for the game.
For the Panthers, Skylar Clark led the charge with 30 points. Landon Pace and Dylan Dawson each had 18 points for the game.
North will be back in action tonight as they will travel to Caldwell County to take on the Tigers after the girls game. As for Dawson, they'll play on Saturday as they'll host Apollo at 5:15 p.m.
