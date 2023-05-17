The last time that anybody other than Madisonville-North High School won the 7th District softball championship, Lady Maroons seniors Zoe Davis, Alarryia Jones, Kennedy Justice, Kaydence Seargant, Brenna Sherman and Chloe Young were all just first graders. Future University of Alabama stand-out Kaylee Tow was just a 7th grader dressing for her first year as a member of the Madisonville softball team, and future state MVP Courtney Patterson wasn’t yet old enough to play high school softball.

That didn’t change this year as the Lady Maroons continued their dominance in the 7th District, knocking off Dawson Springs and Caldwell County on their way to their 10th consecutive district title.

On Monday, Madisonville North Hopkins defeated Dawson Springs 16-1 in three innings.

The Lady Panthers took an early lead after lead-off batter Racheal Young nailed a line drive double to left field, stole third and then scored on an “Obstruction Call” to give Dawson Springs the 1-0 lead.

The Lady Maroons’ bats were running on all cylinders, however, and Madisonville pounded in 16 runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a commanding 16-1 lead.

Madisonville’s Zoe Davis, Mackenzie Stoltz, Brenna Sherman, Chloe Young, Addy Prow, Kaydence Seargent, Kennedy Justice, and Sydney Skeen all had hits for the Lady Maroons,

Lady Panther Racheal Young had the only hit for the Lady Panthers.

Sydney Skeen took the win for the Lady Maroons allowing one hit, one run, and eight strikeouts over three innings. Skeen threw 48 pitches and had 32 strikes.

Gracelyn Haynes took the loss for the Lady Panthers allowing 11 hits, 16 runs, four walks over two innings.

2B: A. Prow 2, B. Sherman 2, K. Justice, M. Stoltz TB: A. Prow 4, B. Sherman 4, K. Justice 3, M. Stoltz 2, K. Seargent 1, S. Skeen 1, C. Young 1, Z. Davis 1 HBP: C. Young, M. Stoltz SB: B. Sherman 2, K. Justice, K. Seargent, S. Skeen CS: B. Harris

Dawson: 2B: R. Young TB: R. Young 2 SB: R. Young E: A. McCoy 2, E. Camplin 2, A. Ward

The Lady Maroons met Caldwell County in the championship game on Tuesday night.

Mackenzie Stoltz took the circle for the Lady Maroons and threw a no-hitter, helping Madisonville claim a 10-0 win in just four innings to claim their tenth consecutive 7th District Championship.

The Lady Maroons took an early lead, driving in four runs in the first, two in the second and four in the third.

Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks while collecting eight strikeouts over five innings.

2B: B. Sherman 3B: K. Justice TB: K. Justice 3, B. Sherman 2, A. Prow 2, C. Young 2, Z. Davis 2, A. Jones 2, M. Stoltz 2, J Noffsinger 2 SB: J. Noffsinger CS: B. Sherman E: A. Jones

The Lady Maroons will face Lyon County in the first round of the regional tournament this Saturday at Hopkins County Central with game time set at 7 pm.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the Henderson County vs Fort Campbell game today.