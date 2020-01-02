Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Evansville Christian School- 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
McCracken County Mustang Madness: Madisonville North Hopkins at McCracken County- (Time TBA)
On Television
(All Times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast- ESPNU 4 p.m.
James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington)- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue- BTN 6 p.m.
North Texas at Western Kentucky- ESPN 6 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State- FS1 7 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Utah- PAC-12N 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Morehead State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
UCLA at Washington- FS1 9 p.m.
Southern California at Washington State- PAC-12N 9:30 p.m.
TBA- ESPN2 10 p.m.
TBA- ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
TBA- SECN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala.- ESPN 2 p.m.
The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla.- ESPN 6 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla.- ESPN2 5 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic- NHLN 5:30 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic- NHLN 10:30 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- 1 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Golden State at Minnesota- NBATV 7 p.m.
Detroit at LA Clippers- NBATV 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
New Jersey at NY Islanders- NBCSN 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Friday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
