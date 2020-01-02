Local Sports

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.

Dawson Springs vs. Evansville Christian School- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

McCracken County Mustang Madness: Madisonville North Hopkins at McCracken County- (Time TBA)

On Television

(All Times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast- ESPNU 4 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington)- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue- BTN 6 p.m.

North Texas at Western Kentucky- ESPN 6 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan State- FS1 7 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah- PAC-12N 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado- ESPN2 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Morehead State- ESPNU 8 p.m.

UCLA at Washington- FS1 9 p.m.

Southern California at Washington State- PAC-12N 9:30 p.m.

TBA- ESPN2 10 p.m.

TBA- ESPNU 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

TBA- SECN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala.- ESPN 2 p.m.

The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla.- ESPN 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii- GOLF 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla.- ESPN2 5 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic- NHLN 5:30 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- NHLN 8 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic- NHLN 10:30 a.m.

World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic- 1 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Golden State at Minnesota- NBATV 7 p.m.

Detroit at LA Clippers- NBATV 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

New Jersey at NY Islanders- NBCSN 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage- TENNIS 5 p.m.

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Friday)

ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)

